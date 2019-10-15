|
|
Rev. Ray Revell McCall
Waynesville - Rev. Ray Revell McCall, 91, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Smoky Mountain Health and Rehab. Rev. McCall was born in Jackson County on September 5, 1928, to the late John and Mary Middleton McCall. Rev. McCall was a pastor for 50 years having served primarily in Jackson County. He served as pastor at Webster Baptist Church for 26 years and was elected as Pastor Emeritus upon his retirement and also had the fellowship hall named after him. Rev. McCall was moderator of the Tuckaseigee Baptist Association for 2 terms. He was a correspondence student with Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Rev. McCall also attended St. John's Business School. He was a humble man who will be remembered for his love of his family, especially his grandchildren.
Rev. McCall is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bobbie Parris McCall; son, Tim McCall (Kim); daughter, Diana Furlong; grandchildren, Chadwick Ray McCall (Jennifer) and Alexa Rae McCall ; and great-grandson, Rucker McCall.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 18, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations with the Reverend Scott Carter and the Reverend Lloyd Fish officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at The Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019