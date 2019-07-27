Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Melton residence
Ray Wilson Melton


1928 - 2019
Ray Wilson Melton Obituary
Ray Wilson Melton

Swannanoa - Ray Wilson Melton, age 90, of Swannanoa, passed away July 24, 2019.

Ray was born October 15, 1928 in McDowell County to the late William and Cordelia Melton. He lived most of his life in Buncombe County. Ray was a quiet, but very loving husband and father. He was admired and respected by everyone who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Eudy; brothers, Roy and Grady Melton; and sisters, Virginia Setzer and Gracie Melton.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mildred Melton; children, Kathleen Hannigan (Michael) of Asheville and David Melton (Tammy) of Swannanoa; grandchildren, Jessica Hannigan, Derek Melton, Devin Melton, Mel Eudy, and Michael Eudy; and several great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at the Melton residence.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 27, 2019
