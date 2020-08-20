Raymond Alonzo Crump



The Closing of Another Chapter in the Life of Raymond Alonzo Crump.



Raymond was born August 1, 1949 to the late Sarah Reese and James Benjamin Crump. He was the first born of three siblings: Diane Olivia Crump Hightower (daughter Richarlette Caresse Hightower), both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and brother Marcus Wade Crump (son Marcus Dwayne Crump), both of Decatur, Georgia, and a very special cousin Catherine Ann Cunningham Kinnard of Pontiac, Michigan.



The date of his memorial service will be announced at a later date.









