1/1
Raymond Alonzo Crump
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Alonzo Crump

The Closing of Another Chapter in the Life of Raymond Alonzo Crump.

Raymond was born August 1, 1949 to the late Sarah Reese and James Benjamin Crump. He was the first born of three siblings: Diane Olivia Crump Hightower (daughter Richarlette Caresse Hightower), both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and brother Marcus Wade Crump (son Marcus Dwayne Crump), both of Decatur, Georgia, and a very special cousin Catherine Ann Cunningham Kinnard of Pontiac, Michigan.

The date of his memorial service will be announced at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved