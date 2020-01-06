|
Raymond Dwuane "Tank" Cole
Arden - Raymond Dwuane "Tank" Cole, age 37, of Arden, North Carolina, died January 1, 2020, at Pardee Hospital.
Tank was born October 15, 1982, to Tina Marie Kent Cole and Raymond Donald Cole in Asheville, NC. He graduated from Asheville High School, and Haywood Community College with degrees in welding and auto body. Tank became self-employed in handiwork.
He enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, being outdoors, camping and spending time with his family, and he coached football and baseball. Tank was dependable, a man of his word, and a loving husband and father. He loved his fur babies and was a prankster who loved to make people laugh. Tank attended Connection Point Church of God.
Tank was preceded in death by both of his parents, and by his cousin, Anita Chambers.
He is survived by his wife of twelve years, Jaimie Cole, and their three children, Dezmon, Brooklin and Damion Cole of Arden; his brother, Dustin Cole, of Enka, NC, and sister Krysten Cole, of Asheville; his grandmother, Shirley Honeycutt and her husband, Hall, of Marshall, NC; uncle David Cole and his wife Joyce, of Fairview, NC; cousin Tim Gevedon and his wife Wendy, of Asheville; mother-in-law Tammy McKenzie of Crescent City, Florida; many close friends and extended family, nieces and nephews, and three sisters-in-law.
A celebration of Tank's life will be held at three o'clock the afternoon of January 25, 2020 at Connection Point Church of God (142 Elk Mountain Road in Asheville). Pastor Stan Asher will officiate.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Blue Ridge Health and at Pardee for all that they did for both Tank and his family. Condolences may be made at
AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020