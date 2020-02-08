|
Raymond "Ray" Landry, Jr.
Weaverville - Raymond (Ray) Landry Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Asheville, NC.
Ray is survived by and was a beloved husband to Francine, whom he dated in high school and reunited and married in 2003. He was a loving father to daughters Jennifer Landry and Karen Cioffi, also son-in-law Brian Cioffi of Massachusetts, stepsons Christopher Pelley and wife Kori of Portland, ME, Kevin Pelley and wife Cindy of Tampa, FL. He was also a loving grandfather to Nolan and Kira Pelley of Portland, ME.
Ray was born February 29, 1944 in Portland, ME. He was a graduate of Cheverus High School where he played baseball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the team of 1961. He was also a member of the football team. Ray was a proud graduate of Boston College and member of the Maine Army National Guard. He went on to become a software developer.
Ray's hobbies included landscaping, skiing, bird watching, traveling, creating craft cocktails, cooking and dining at fine restaurants. He was known for his kind and gentle nature and will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020