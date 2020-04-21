Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Raymond Waycaster


1940 - 2020
Raymond Waycaster Obituary
Raymond Waycaster

West Asheville - Raymond Waycaster, age 79, of West Asheville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Raymond was born October 8, 1940 in Barnardsville to the late Buford M. and Mary Lou Johnson Waycaster. He was a 1958 graduate of North Buncombe High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired after 35 years from BASF. Raymond was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Candler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Gaddy and husband Willie and Carolyn Hurst and husband John and brothers, James Waycaster and wife Nancy, Bill Ramsey and wife Kay, and Jack Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Jan Waycaster

Surviving are his best friend and partner of 44 years, Terry A. Rafinski; sister, Helen Riddle and husband John of Deltona, FL; brother, Mickey Waycaster of Weaverville; special niece and nephew-in-law, Cindy and Roger Harwood of Flat Rock; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private graveside services were held in West Memorial Park. Father Dean Cesa officiated.

A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Laurels of Summit Ridge and Mission CarePartners, including the 9th floor Oncology group.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Raymond's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
