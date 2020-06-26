R.B. Moore
Asheville - Roscoe Burruss "R.B." Moore, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, GA, on March 9, 1929, R.B. moved with his family to Asheville at the age of three. He graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School in 1948. He was then employed by the A&P Tea Co. store in Asheville from 1948-50 and 1951-53. He proudly served his country in Naval Reserves for three years, then later joined the U.S. Air Force from September, 1950 until August, 1951. R.B. joined the Asheville Police Department in July, 1953, working there until December, 1954. He then worked for Southern Bell/AT&T, from which he retired in 1985 following 31 years of service. He was an active member of Abernethy United Methodist Church.
R.B. was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Moore Rice, parents, Lemuel F. Moore, Sr., and Delilah Hamric Moore, and brother, Lemuel F. Moore, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Himes Moore; his children, Derrell Moore and wife Michelle, of Atlanta; daughter, Kimberly Moore Medlin and husband David, of Fletcher, NC; grandsons, Cooper and Colton Moore; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
R.B. was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will always be remembered for his love, loyalty and the respect he always showed others.
Private interment with military honors will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.