1/1
Rd Metcalf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RD Metcalf

Mars Hill - RD Metcalf, of Mars Hill, NC passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, he was 90 years old. He is the son of the late Dosser and Bonnie English Metcalf. In addition to his parents he preceded in death by his brothers, Kelly, Vaughn and Ellis Metcalf and sisters, Doris Flasher and June Orr. Mr. Metcalf was a Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mildred Ponder Metcalf; son, Dale Metcalf of Mars Hill; daughters, Joan Blankenship (Owen) of Mars Hill, Angie Metcalf of Weaverville, NC and Vickie Marino of Fairview, NC; sisters, Sharon Metcalf and Teddi Kiser of Maiden, NC; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Cline Junior Hensley will officiate.

He will forever be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved