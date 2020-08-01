RD Metcalf
Mars Hill - RD Metcalf, of Mars Hill, NC passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, he was 90 years old. He is the son of the late Dosser and Bonnie English Metcalf. In addition to his parents he preceded in death by his brothers, Kelly, Vaughn and Ellis Metcalf and sisters, Doris Flasher and June Orr. Mr. Metcalf was a Korean War Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mildred Ponder Metcalf; son, Dale Metcalf of Mars Hill; daughters, Joan Blankenship (Owen) of Mars Hill, Angie Metcalf of Weaverville, NC and Vickie Marino of Fairview, NC; sisters, Sharon Metcalf and Teddi Kiser of Maiden, NC; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Cline Junior Hensley will officiate.
He will forever be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
