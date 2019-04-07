Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Cane Creek Cemetery
Reba Louise Sales


Reba Louise Sales Obituary
Reba Louise Sales

Fletcher - Reba Louise Sales, 85, of Fletcher, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 following a period of declining health.

A native of Jackson County, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Mae Hannah Buckner Fox. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Sales and son, Jerry McAbee.

Louise is survived by three sisters, Charlotte Foley, Janice Wright and Darlene Maynor, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She enjoyed ceramics and playing with her little dogs.

A Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 8 at Cane Creek Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 PM on Monday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to the ( or 1-800-242-8721).

A memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
