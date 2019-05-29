Services
Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church.
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca (Becky) Buchanan


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca (Becky) Buchanan Obituary
Rebecca (Becky) Buchanan

Bryson City - Rebecca S. (Becky) Buchanan, 75, of Bryson City, entered into the arms of Jesus Sunday, May 26, 2019 after a 14 month courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Ethel Lakey Arvey. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Becky was a loving wife, mother and nana. She loved her Lord, church family, family gatherings, cooking, going to the beach, hummingbirds, lighthouses, covered bridges, red birds and going shopping. She loved doing for others.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Bryan Buchanan in 2008.

She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Jim Buchanan; daughter, Cynthia B. Morgan and husband Allen; grandchildren, Jacob (Jake) Buchanan, Anna Grace Morgan, Amanda and Matt Tabor; sisters, Nancy Shuler and husband Tommy; two brothers, Stanley Arvey, Roger Arvey and wife Sandy; her furry friend, Chloe; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 30th at Victory Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Schuler, Rev. Marty Pressley and Rev. Roy Kilby will officiate. Interment will be at Swain Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 pm Wednesday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Jeff, Jeramy, Jerrett, Emory Shuler, John Buchanan and Amanda Tabor.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her church family for all the prayers, food, phone calls, cards and visits, and especially her hospice care team, Haley, Candy, Martha, Kelli, Kay, Collin, Casey, and Allbrie.

Memorials may be made to Harris Hospice Care, 81 Medical Park Loop, Suite 204, Sylva, NC 28779.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now