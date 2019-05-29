|
|
Rebecca (Becky) Buchanan
Bryson City - Rebecca S. (Becky) Buchanan, 75, of Bryson City, entered into the arms of Jesus Sunday, May 26, 2019 after a 14 month courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Ethel Lakey Arvey. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Becky was a loving wife, mother and nana. She loved her Lord, church family, family gatherings, cooking, going to the beach, hummingbirds, lighthouses, covered bridges, red birds and going shopping. She loved doing for others.
She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Bryan Buchanan in 2008.
She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Jim Buchanan; daughter, Cynthia B. Morgan and husband Allen; grandchildren, Jacob (Jake) Buchanan, Anna Grace Morgan, Amanda and Matt Tabor; sisters, Nancy Shuler and husband Tommy; two brothers, Stanley Arvey, Roger Arvey and wife Sandy; her furry friend, Chloe; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 30th at Victory Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Schuler, Rev. Marty Pressley and Rev. Roy Kilby will officiate. Interment will be at Swain Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 pm Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jeff, Jeramy, Jerrett, Emory Shuler, John Buchanan and Amanda Tabor.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her church family for all the prayers, food, phone calls, cards and visits, and especially her hospice care team, Haley, Candy, Martha, Kelli, Kay, Collin, Casey, and Allbrie.
Memorials may be made to Harris Hospice Care, 81 Medical Park Loop, Suite 204, Sylva, NC 28779.
Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019