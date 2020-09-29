Rebecca Harris Gummesson
Arden - Rebecca (Becky) Harris Gummesson passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pisgah Manor in Candler, NC. She was born in Morganton, NC on 1-7-1932 to the late William McKinley Harris and the late Beulah Logan Harris. Her family were longtime residents of Morganton, NC.
Becky attended Morganton High School and Lees-McRae College and then pursued her career as a Medical Technologist. She moved to Daytona Beach, Florida where she met the love of her life, Gunnar Erik Gummesson. They were married for 64 years and raised 3 children.
She worked for several hospitals and doctors' offices during her career. In Asheville, NC she worked for The American Red Cross and then retired from Dr. Claude A Frazier's office after 28 years of employment. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Mary Mann Sunday School class for 50 years where she served on numerous committees and service teams during that time.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Erik Gummesson, parents, and sisters Margaret Harris Hilton, Alene Harris Williams, Mildred Hope Harris, Catherine Ray Harris, Elizabeth Harris Herman as well as numerous other family members.
Surviving are, daughter Catherine Todd-Carpenter (Dennis), son William Erik Gummesson (Mary), and daughter Elizabeth Ingrid Sanders; four grandchildren, Erika Todd Barringer (Jermell), Dr. Daniel Todd (Jessica), Cody Sanders, Brandon Sanders; step-granddaughter April Brock; four great-grandchildren Madisen, Graysen, Addilynn, Lucas and several nephews, nieces, and great nephews, and nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Pastor Nancy Dixon Walton will officiate.
A private family Burial will be at a later date in Morganton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be directed to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
