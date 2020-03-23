|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Lewis Watkins
Cleveland - Rebecca "Becky" Lewis Watkins, 85, of Cleveland, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on February 12, 1935, in Asheville, NC, she graduated from Swannanoa High School in 1953. In 1955 she married John Donald Watkins who was serving in the United States Air Force. After years of traveling (Florida, Kentucky, Italy, Washington D.C. and Asheville) with Don's career they settled back in Asheville where he retired. In 1985 she moved to Cleveland, TN where she was a member of Westmore Church of God.
She enjoyed many things in life, but loved traveling most of all. Becky has been to all 50 states and to several countries, including her favorite, Israel. She also loved researching her ancestors. Becky loved her Lord and looked to Him for everything, especially the past three years. She has been an inspiration to so many on how she handled her journey with cancer. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 25 years, Don Watkins; parents, Ernest and Dozie Jones Lewis; brothers, Roy (Elizabeth) Lewis, Earl (Pauline) Lewis, William "Bill" (Leola) Lewis, Troy Lewis, Luther "Johnny" Lewis and Joseph "Joe" (Magda) Lewis; sisters, Susie Ledford and Clara (Dell) Hess; and grandson-in-law, Brian Gallaher.
Becky is survived by her children, Pamela "Pam" K. Watkins, John Michael Watkins and wife, Denise and Sandra Watkins Cretton and husband, Paul, all of Cleveland; grandchildren, Jaclyn Watkins Gallaher, Chris Cretton and wife, Bonnie and Kristin Cretton Morgan and husband, Caleb, all of Cleveland, John Michael Watkins, Jr. of Nashville and Ryan Cretton of Seattle, WA; great grandchildren, Sean, Katelyn, Cora, Luke, Wren, Eli and soon to be, Mary Blaise; sisters-in-law, Valerie Hampton Lewis and Betty Ann Watkins Daniels, both of Asheville; several nieces and nephews; Ma's special girls, Stella and Paris Buckner and their mom, Chari; and all those she called her friends.
Due to the current government restrictions the service will be a private celebration of Becky's life and will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with Pastor Kelvin Page officiating. It will be live- streamed at https://westmorechurch.com/media/watch-live/.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sky View Memorial Park in Asheville with her special nephew, the Reverend Charles Ledford officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Tran and Tennessee Oncology, Hospice of Chattanooga, and her nurse, Tina, who cared for her with such love and compassion.
Becky requested that memorials be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by going to https://www.stjude.org/.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Watkins family guestbook at www.fikefh.com.
Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020