Rebecca "Becky" Roberts
Rebecca "Becky" Roberts

Spartanburg, SC -

Rebecca "Becky" Roberts, 78, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

A native of Buncombe county, North Carolina, she lived most of her life in Spartanburg.

Becky was a member of Covenant Baptist Church. She retired from Spartanburg Coca-Cola after more than twenty years.

Becky was the daughter of the late Rex and Jane Morgan.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia Castles of Wilmington, NC, Crystal Moore and husband Darryl of Spartanburg, and Sean Roberts of Roebuck; grandchildren: Ethan Roberts, Chloe Castles, Zac Castles and Ashton Moore; beloved sister: Joanne Morgan of Weaverville, and her family; Rick Swilling, Jamie Swilling, Samantha Rendo and her husband Anthony, Suzanne Sullins and her husband David, and their son Tyler Sullins.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
