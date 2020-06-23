Rebecca "Becky" Roberts
Spartanburg, SC -
Rebecca "Becky" Roberts, 78, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
A native of Buncombe county, North Carolina, she lived most of her life in Spartanburg.
Becky was a member of Covenant Baptist Church. She retired from Spartanburg Coca-Cola after more than twenty years.
Becky was the daughter of the late Rex and Jane Morgan.
She is survived by her children: Cynthia Castles of Wilmington, NC, Crystal Moore and husband Darryl of Spartanburg, and Sean Roberts of Roebuck; grandchildren: Ethan Roberts, Chloe Castles, Zac Castles and Ashton Moore; beloved sister: Joanne Morgan of Weaverville, and her family; Rick Swilling, Jamie Swilling, Samantha Rendo and her husband Anthony, Suzanne Sullins and her husband David, and their son Tyler Sullins.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Spartanburg, SC -
Rebecca "Becky" Roberts, 78, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
A native of Buncombe county, North Carolina, she lived most of her life in Spartanburg.
Becky was a member of Covenant Baptist Church. She retired from Spartanburg Coca-Cola after more than twenty years.
Becky was the daughter of the late Rex and Jane Morgan.
She is survived by her children: Cynthia Castles of Wilmington, NC, Crystal Moore and husband Darryl of Spartanburg, and Sean Roberts of Roebuck; grandchildren: Ethan Roberts, Chloe Castles, Zac Castles and Ashton Moore; beloved sister: Joanne Morgan of Weaverville, and her family; Rick Swilling, Jamie Swilling, Samantha Rendo and her husband Anthony, Suzanne Sullins and her husband David, and their son Tyler Sullins.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.