Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Reginald Nathaniel Holcombe Jr.


1932 - 2019
Reginald Nathaniel Holcombe Jr. Obituary
Reginald Nathaniel Holcombe, Jr.

Virginia Beach, VA - Reginald Nathaniel Holcombe, Jr., 87, formerly of Candler, NC, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Virginia Beach, VA.

A native of Buncombe Co., Reginald was a son of the late Reginald N. Holcombe, Sr. and Lillian Felmet Holcombe. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Wright Holcombe, son, Robert Niel Holcombe, brothers, Claude and Henry Holcombe, and sister, Martha Ann Holcombe.

Mr. Holcombe proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring as MSG after over 26 years of service.

He is survived by his daughters, Myrna Holcombe Marks and Debra Holcombe Hays-Humphries; sister, Katherine Palmer; grandchildren, David Allen Marks, Jerry Daniel Marks, Tiffany Marks Edwards, Kayla Hays LaVallee and Annie Len Holcombe; and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. John Brendell officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
