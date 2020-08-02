Ret. Chief Howard Clinton Hawkins, Sr.
Black Mountain - Ret. Chief Howard Clinton Hawkins, Sr., US Navy, passed away August 1, 2020 at the NC State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, NC.
Howard was born May 11, 1935 to Julia and Clinton Hawkins of Alexander, NC.
He is survived by his son, Howard C. (Howie) Hawkins, Jr; his first wife, Elva Hawkins, both of Haw Creek; sister, Alma Mehaffey of Greer, SC; and brother, Billy E. Hawkins of the NC State Veterans Home in Black Mountain.
Howard is preceded in death by his son, Edward A. (Eddie) Hawkins in 2019; brothers, Uyless, John, Ellis and Donald Hawkins; sisters, Georgia Green, Gaynelle Baldwin, and Hazel Hawkins; and his second wife, Patricia Lyon Hawkins.
During his 20 years of service in the US Navy, he was a Chief of the Communications Center on several ships and at a number of bases. He was a Veteran of the Korean war and Vietnam War stationed at DaNang Air Base and also served a year stationed at the South Pole - Antarctica. He also served on other bases and ships on the West and East Coast.
The family, especially Howie and Elva, would like to thank all the employees of the Veterans Home for all the care, love and concern they gave Howard during his stay. He always loved a good cup of coffee and a fresh cookie and conversation with the other Veterans in the lobby of the Home. Also, thanks to Chaplain Jack L. Taylor for his service of religion and prayer, and for the church services he held at the Home which Howard so did enjoy.
Due to Covid 19 virus and restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Dad, I will really miss calling and talking to you every morning and evening." ~ Howie
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com