Retha Coffey Sluder
Asheville - Euretha "Retha" Coffey Sluder, 89, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020, at her residence in Asheville.
A native of Buncombe County, Retha was the daughter of the late Hilliard and Lillie Clark Coffey, of Leicester. Her best friend and husband of 62 years, James S. Sluder, preceded her in death on May 12, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Cecil R. Coffey and Barbra J. Coffey.
Retha attended Leicester schools and was a graduate of Mt. Pisgah Academy. She attended Southern Missionary College (now Southern Adventist University). She was executive secretary at American Enka Corporation for several years and retired as executive assistant to the Vice President and Division Manager of Square D Company (now Schnieder Electric) after 27 years of service. For many years she was an elder and active member of Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She is survived by a special cousin who was her best lifetime buddy, Valda Rogers Cook, of Leicester, a niece and nephew and several cousins. Also the members of the Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, all of whom were "family" to her.
Retha and James enjoyed church work and activities, entertaining, visiting with friends and family, cooking and baking, laughing, traveling, gardening, watching sports, as well as vacationing at Hilton Head Island, SC. They will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Retha's favorite scripture, Revelation 21:1-4, is a comfort to us. . . . Behold the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall by His people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
A small graveside service for both Retha and James will be held at a later date. A memorial service is pending at Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 364 Broadway, Asheville, North Carolina 28804.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.