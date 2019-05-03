|
Retta Carol Berry
Asheville - Retta Carol Berry of Asheville, NC age 62 went home to be with the Lord on 20 April 2019. She was born Dec 20th 1956. Retta was the daughter of Rhett and Claire Berry of Asheville. Retta is survived by her twin sister Ruth Bullock, her brother Rhett Berry, nieces Elizabeth Fischer, Emily Walker, Danielle Bullock,Tiffany Clouse,Lindsey Allen, and nephew Joshua Koehler.
Retta was a 1975 graduate of Asheville High School and a 1980 graduate of ASU. Retta owned and operated Berry Patch Stables for more than 20 years. Retta's first love was her Lord and Savior Jesus and desired that everyone come to know Him.
Celebration of Life Service Sunday May 5th 2019 Harvest Time Assembly 225 Summit St Asheville, NC 28803
Visitation starts at 1:30 Service 2:30
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Agape Faith Church PO Box 630, Clemmons, NC 27012 http://www.agapefaith.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019