Reva Anne Ferguson
Reva Anne Ferguson

Asheville - Reva Anne Ferguson, 41, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

An Asheville native, Reva was the daughter of Lynn Parker Ferguson and Steven Ferguson (Reba). Reva was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Vella Ferguson; grandmother, Reva Worley Ferguson; and grandfathers, CV Parker and Jack Ray Ferguson.

In addition to her parents, Reva is survived by her brother, Russell Ferguson (Yvonne); grandmothers, Margaret Ann Parker and Carolyn Hall Ferguson; niece and nephew, Haley and Kaden Ferguson; the "seven sisters," a group of friends who traveled the world and would do anything for one another; and several other family members.

A private memorial service will be held at Hominy Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Joe Yelton and the Rev. Dr. Kelvin Moseley will officiate.

Reva loved and was proud of her work with the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, in California. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, http://donate.searchdogfoundation.org/1170

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
