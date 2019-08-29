Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingle Family Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Reva Metcalf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reva Jean Ingle Metcalf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reva Jean Ingle Metcalf Obituary
Reva Jean Ingle Metcalf

Mars Hill - Reva Jean Ingle Metcalf, 82, of Mars Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rass and Mae Craine Ingle and a lifelong resident of Madison County. In addition to her parents Reva is preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lovin Jamerson (Phillip); sons, Robert Ingle (Becky) and Mark Kirk (Tina); sisters, Geneva Lampley, Claudette Thaxton, Dolly McKintrick, Katie Metcalf, and Sue Doan; brothers, Rick, Larry and Vance Ingle; grandchildren, John Jones (Autumn), Cody and Steven Jamerson; great grandchildren, Clarissa, Canyon, Kaylea, Colton, and Addie Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11am Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ingle Family Cemetery. Rev. Kenny Stump will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now