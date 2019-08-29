|
Reva Jean Ingle Metcalf
Mars Hill - Reva Jean Ingle Metcalf, 82, of Mars Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rass and Mae Craine Ingle and a lifelong resident of Madison County. In addition to her parents Reva is preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lovin Jamerson (Phillip); sons, Robert Ingle (Becky) and Mark Kirk (Tina); sisters, Geneva Lampley, Claudette Thaxton, Dolly McKintrick, Katie Metcalf, and Sue Doan; brothers, Rick, Larry and Vance Ingle; grandchildren, John Jones (Autumn), Cody and Steven Jamerson; great grandchildren, Clarissa, Canyon, Kaylea, Colton, and Addie Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11am Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ingle Family Cemetery. Rev. Kenny Stump will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019