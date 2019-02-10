|
|
Reva R. Clark
Canton - Canton - Reba Rhodes Clark, 84, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
A native of Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Sarah Henson Rhodes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Darrell Clark; a grandson, Michael Trivette; twin siblings, Doice and Joyce Rhodes; and a great-grandson, Seth Riddle. Reba was employed with the Lambuth Inn at Lake Junaluska for 18 years. She loved raising flowers and enjoyed working crossword and jig saw puzzles.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles "Charlie" Clark; two daughters, Colleen Williamson (Johnny) and Charlene Furr all of Waynesville; three sons, Mike Crawford (Debbie), Harold Clark (Tina) all of Canton and Johnny Clark (Pat) of Clyde; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two special friends, Connie Stevenson and Reggie Devine.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Jeff Heatherly officiating. Burial will follow at New Cruso Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The care of Mrs. Clark has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019