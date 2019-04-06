|
Reva Stone Hutchins
Barnardsville - Reva Stone Hutchins, age 97, of Barnardsville, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Mrs. Hutchins was born May 16, 1921 in Buncombe County to the late Garrett and Nettie Allen Stone; she lived all of her life in Barnardsville. A long, yet simple life, her longevity can be contributed to her love and faith in God; clean living, hard work and good home cooking. Her life was truly an example, worthy of a special place in Heaven. One of the oldest members of Dillingham Presbyterian Church, she was loved and will be missed forever by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Williard Vernon Hutchins, who died in 2013.
Surviving are her sons, Roger Hutchins, Max Hutchins, and Jay Hutchins; daughter, Louise Bishop; brother, Enloe Stone; and five grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Richard Hicks will officiate. Burial will follow in Haynie Family Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 6, 2019