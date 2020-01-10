|
Rex Lee Gasperson
Asheville - Rex Lee Gasperson, 96, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Frank and Dovie Baker Gasperson. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Herman James Gasperson and infant Paul Lewis Gasperson.
Rex was a Veteran of the US Army, having served in WWII. He worked in various administrative positions for the US Postal Service, earning an award for 45 years of dedicated service across many US cities. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
Rex is survived by one brother, Roy Gasperson; one niece, Mary Green (Don); two nephews, Ray Gasperson (Susan) and Bruce Gasperson (Sheila), as well as many great-nieces and nephews who he was very close to.
A Graveside Service, officiated by Reverend Earl Jones, will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12 at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rex's name to Morningside Baptist Church, 14 Mineral Springs Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
The Gasperson family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Aston Park Health Care Center for their dedicated and loving care of Rex.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to leave a message of condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Rex's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020