Rex Padgett
Rex Padgett

Asheville - Rex Padgett, 78, of Asheville, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.

Mr. Padgett was born August 30, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Alex and Edna Wilson Padgett. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Rex was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and Pops.

Rex is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kaye Padgett; daughter, Darlene Hart (Robbie); sons, Alex and Dean Padgett; sister, Evelyn Foster; grandchildren, Christopher Hart (Megan) and Alex Padgett; and great grandchildren, Kaden and Kayleigh Padgett and Ollie Hart.

A private graveside service will be held in Padgett Family Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
