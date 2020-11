Rex PadgettAsheville - Rex Padgett, 78, of Asheville, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.Mr. Padgett was born August 30, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Alex and Edna Wilson Padgett. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Rex was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and Pops.Rex is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kaye Padgett; daughter, Darlene Hart (Robbie); sons, Alex and Dean Padgett; sister, Evelyn Foster; grandchildren, Christopher Hart (Megan) and Alex Padgett; and great grandchildren, Kaden and Kayleigh Padgett and Ollie Hart.A private graveside service will be held in Padgett Family Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com