Rhonda Fleming Pate
Rhonda Fleming Pate, 63, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Rhonda was a beautiful woman of faith and a glowing example of kindness, patience, and resilience. She was a graduate of Tampa Bay Technical High School (Class of 1975) and a dedicated employee of Coca-Cola in Asheville, NC prior to the birth of her children. She enjoyed writing letters and spending time with family, spending time outdoors, and all things Christmas. She is preceded in death by her father, James Ellis Fleming.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert William Pate; their children, Richard (Kathleen), Russell (Katie), and Rachel Pate, all of Hickory; granddaughter Elsie; mother, Katie Lou; and brother, Allan Fleming, both of Zephyrhills, FL.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary, Newton NC conducted by Brother Jack Bailey and Steve Godfrey. Burial will follow in the Mausoleum at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family extends their love and gratitude to the oncologists, nurses, and other members of her care team at Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America, 4 Point Street, Columbia Falls, ME 04623 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
