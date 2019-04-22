|
Rhonda Lynne McCarson
Asheville - Rhonda Lynne McCarson, 64, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Asheville, Rhonda was a daughter of Elizabeth Davis McCarson and of the late Jack McCarson, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Lynne Vick.
Ms. McCarson was 1994 graduate of Tampa College in Lakeland, FL, with an Associates Degree in Science and Accounting. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Rhonda was a loving daughter, mom and grandmother and enjoyed her family and her church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Dwayne Vick (Suzanne); sisters, Karen McCarson, and Nadine McCarson; brothers, James McCarson (Marie) and Jack McCarson; grandchildren, Hayley Vick, Kylie Stuart, and Donnie Goodman; great-granddaughter, Arabella LeeAnn; and many other family members.
The graveside service for Mrs. McCarson will be officiated by the Rev. Ty Allen at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Music will be provided by Larry Gaddy.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 22, 2019