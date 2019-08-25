Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rhonda Marie Lunsford


1972 - 2019
Rhonda Marie Lunsford Obituary
Rhonda Marie Lunsford

Burnsville - Rhonda Marie Lunsford, 47, of Burnsville, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.

Rhonda was born January 13, 1972 in Jacksonville, FL.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Helen Lunsford and Wayne and Lottie Craig; and brother, Michael Lunsford.

Rhonda is survived by her Dad and Mom, Roger and Becky Lunsford of Swannanoa; birth mother, Brenda Brown (Bob) of Clayton, NC; love and soulmate, Clinton Bickford; brother, Bobby Lunsford (Kelly) of Old Fort, and two nephews, Tyler and Daniel.

A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
