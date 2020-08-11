1/
Richard Anthony Majka
1931 - 2020
Richard Anthony Majka

Black Mountain - Richard Anthony Majka, 89, died peacefully at his home in Black Mountain, NC on August 8, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1931 in North Tonawanda, NY to the late Pearl and Anthony Majka.

A graduate of Niagara University and the University of Buffalo, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army and served as a combat platoon leader in the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. After returning to the U.S. he continued to serve our nation in the Army Reserve for 28 more years, retiring as a Colonel in 1991. In civilian working life he was a social worker, probation officer, college lecturer, non-profit executive and nursing home administrator before his retirement to Black Mountain. His retirement years were filled with volunteer work, foreign travel, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine Maida Majka; five children, David (Constance Eads), Mary Beth (Patrick Gregerson), Eileen (Robert Staples), Gregory, and Mark (Allison); 6 grandchildren; his sister Rosalie (Richard Skurski); and four cherished stepchildren, Ross Hile (Deborah), Linda Hile Breakey (Jon), Carol Hile, Clay Hile (Cindy); their 14 children; and 13 step-grandchildren.

A private interment will be at the Warren Wilson College Cemetery, Swannanoa, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
