Richard B. Meehan, Jr.
Asheville - Richard B. "Dick" Meehan, Jr., 83, of Asheville, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
A lifelong native of Asheville, he was a son to the late Richard, Sr. and Annie Ward Meehan. He was a graduate of NC State University in Civil Engineering and served as Superintendent of Asheville Parks and Public Facilities for thirty-two years. He also served on numerous boards after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Meehan, one son, Rick Meehan of Candler; two daughters, Debbie Cage of Jonesborough, TN and Patricia Burk of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and sister, Pat Bennett of Asheville.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019