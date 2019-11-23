Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Meehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Meehan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. Meehan Jr. Obituary
Richard B. Meehan, Jr.

Asheville - Richard B. "Dick" Meehan, Jr., 83, of Asheville, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

A lifelong native of Asheville, he was a son to the late Richard, Sr. and Annie Ward Meehan. He was a graduate of NC State University in Civil Engineering and served as Superintendent of Asheville Parks and Public Facilities for thirty-two years. He also served on numerous boards after his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Meehan, one son, Rick Meehan of Candler; two daughters, Debbie Cage of Jonesborough, TN and Patricia Burk of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and sister, Pat Bennett of Asheville.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -