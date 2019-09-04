Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Julian Park
Richard "Dick" Champlin


1939 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Champlin Obituary
Richard "Dick" Champlin

Fletcher - Richard "Dick" Arthur Champlin, 80, of Fletcher, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.

A native of Long Island, NY, he was a son of the late Nelson and Ellen Satterly Champlin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Muccio Champlin as well as a great- grandson, Cody Harvey.

He is survived by two daughters, June Harvey of Fletcher and Mary Champlin of Swannanoa; two granddaughters, Jennifer Champion (Shaun) and Becki Guthrie (Jimmy); two great-grandchildren, Logan Nicholas Champion and Wade Arthur Champion as well as several special nephews.

A Life Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Lake Julian Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

To send words of comfort or to share a fond memory with the family, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
