Richard "Dick" Champlin
Fletcher - Richard "Dick" Arthur Champlin, 80, of Fletcher, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.
A native of Long Island, NY, he was a son of the late Nelson and Ellen Satterly Champlin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Muccio Champlin as well as a great- grandson, Cody Harvey.
He is survived by two daughters, June Harvey of Fletcher and Mary Champlin of Swannanoa; two granddaughters, Jennifer Champion (Shaun) and Becki Guthrie (Jimmy); two great-grandchildren, Logan Nicholas Champion and Wade Arthur Champion as well as several special nephews.
A Life Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Lake Julian Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019