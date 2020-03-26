|
Richard (Dick) Chesley Moore
Richard (Dick) Chesley Moore, 96, of Givens Estate Community, Asheville, NC, and recently of The Canopy on Berryhill in Pace, FL, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was the son of Clarence Barlow and Georgia Sharp Moore and was born in Bluefield, WV in 1923. The family soon moved to Marlinton, WV where Dick spent his formative years.
He was a graduate of Marlinton High School and West Virginia University where he received a degree in Forestry following service in WWII with the 901st Engineers in Europe. He met his wife to be, Laura Fonner, of Middlebourne, WV at the University and they were married in 1950.
Dick was employed by the State of West Virginia as a County Forester, and later as Superintendent of Kumbrabow and Seneca State Forests. In 1960, he transferred to the US Forest Service in Blacksburg, VA where he was District Ranger on the Jefferson National Forest. In 1968 the family moved to Asheville, NC where he became Lands and Minerals Staff Officer for the National Forests in North Carolina. He and his staff were responsible for acquiring several thousands of acres of scenic land for public use and enjoyment. One of his proudest accomplishments was acquisition of Max Patch, one of the last large privately held tracts crossed by the Appalachian Trail. He was also responsible for acquiring numerous pristine tracts for the U.S. Forest Service which will be enjoyed by Americans for years to come. He loved the outdoors and was a Golden Member of The Society of American Foresters.
Following retirement in 1985, he volunteered for the American Red Cross and at Central United Methodist Church, where he and his wife Laura were members since 1968. He enjoyed "tinkering" with his 1931 Ford Roadster and taking it on drives around Asheville and the Blue Ridge Parkway. He and Laura also enjoyed traveling thru the United States, Canada and Mexico in their Volkswagen Camper. They also enjoyed several trips to Europe and Asia throughout their retirement years.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Laura and is survived by sons Stephen (Pamela) of Pensacola, FL and their children Tyler, Jackson and Weston; and Daniel (Joy) of Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held for the immediate family at a later date. The family suggests that, if they wish to memorialize Dick's life, friends can make a charitable donation to Central United Methodist Church in Asheville, NC, or to the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020