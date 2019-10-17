Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dennis Burnette


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Dennis Burnette Obituary
Richard Dennis Burnette

Black Mountain - Richard Dennis Burnette, age 71, of Black Mountain, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 13, 1948 in McDowell County, NC to the late Virgil Burnette and Mary Ballew Burnette. Richard was a United States Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He also worked as a supervisor for Kearfott Corporation and was of the Baptist Faith. He had a passion for the game of golf and was an accomplished golfer as well. Richard is survived by his daughters, Denise Burnette of Raleigh and Krystal Burnette of McDowell County; his brother, Wayne Burnette (Leona) of Old Fort; his sisters, Virginia "Ginnie" Abbott and Betty Lynn Robertson, both of Raleigh; his two grandchildren, Jobi Hill of Asheville and Kassidy Stevenson of McDowell County; and Marty Capps, good friend and caretaker.

There will be no service per his request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Social Activities at the Charles George VA Medical Center at 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Burnette Family. Condolences may be made to the family at

www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now