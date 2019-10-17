|
Richard Dennis Burnette
Black Mountain - Richard Dennis Burnette, age 71, of Black Mountain, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 13, 1948 in McDowell County, NC to the late Virgil Burnette and Mary Ballew Burnette. Richard was a United States Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He also worked as a supervisor for Kearfott Corporation and was of the Baptist Faith. He had a passion for the game of golf and was an accomplished golfer as well. Richard is survived by his daughters, Denise Burnette of Raleigh and Krystal Burnette of McDowell County; his brother, Wayne Burnette (Leona) of Old Fort; his sisters, Virginia "Ginnie" Abbott and Betty Lynn Robertson, both of Raleigh; his two grandchildren, Jobi Hill of Asheville and Kassidy Stevenson of McDowell County; and Marty Capps, good friend and caretaker.
There will be no service per his request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Social Activities at the Charles George VA Medical Center at 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Burnette Family. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019