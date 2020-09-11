1/1
Richard Eugene Jennings
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Eugene Jennings

Asheville - Richard Eugene Jennings, 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was an amazing man of integrity and faith, who valued his family over everything. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and later retired from the VA Medical Center. Richard was a proud member of the Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants. He discovered this when he researched his genealogy.

Richard was born in Burlington, VT. He was preceded in death by his parents and a few of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 62 years, Roberta Jennings; his brothers, Dennis Pierce and Everick Danforth; his sisters, Mae Hardin, Norma Reed and Charlene Howle; his children, Anne (Wes) Parker, Amy (Joel) Burton, Leslie (Deb) Jennings and Michelle (Jeff) Crisp; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private family funeral will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Beverly Hills Baptist Church Food Pantry (Attn: Marilyn Greene), 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved