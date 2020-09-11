Richard Eugene Jennings
Asheville - Richard Eugene Jennings, 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was an amazing man of integrity and faith, who valued his family over everything. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and later retired from the VA Medical Center. Richard was a proud member of the Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants. He discovered this when he researched his genealogy.
Richard was born in Burlington, VT. He was preceded in death by his parents and a few of his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 62 years, Roberta Jennings; his brothers, Dennis Pierce and Everick Danforth; his sisters, Mae Hardin, Norma Reed and Charlene Howle; his children, Anne (Wes) Parker, Amy (Joel) Burton, Leslie (Deb) Jennings and Michelle (Jeff) Crisp; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Beverly Hills Baptist Church Food Pantry (Attn: Marilyn Greene), 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.