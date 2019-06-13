Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Liberty Baptist Church
Resources
Richard Eugene Swann


1956 - 2019
Richard Eugene Swann Obituary
Richard Eugene Swann

Asheville - Richard Eugene Swann, 62, of Asheville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Born December 8, 1956, in Asheville, he was a son of Shirley M. Gardner of Etowah and the late Jerry F. Davis. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by siblings, Derald E. Swann, and Rhonda D. Lemons. Richard had been employed as a welder for many years, but his passion was working in his vegetable garden and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving spouse of 43 years, Barbara D. Swann of the home; children, Jeremiah Swann (Sabrina) of Wake Forest, Chasity Burleson (Andy) of Asheville, Jerad Swann (Jennifer) of Candler, and Patrick Swann (Deanna) of Asheville; sister, Belinda Hall (Steve) Candler; grandchildren, Maci Burleson, Hannah Swann, Harrison Swann, Brisun Swann, Taylor Burleson, Thomason Swann, and Savannah Swann. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at New Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Garry Rogers officiating. Memorials may be made in Richard's memory to Team Taylor of the WNC Run/Walk for Autism at http://support.autismsocietync.org/site/TR/RunWalk/General?pg=entry&fr_id=1280. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 13, 2019
