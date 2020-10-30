1/1
Richard George Gartz
Richard George Gartz

Ridgecrest - Richard George Gartz, age 89, of Ridgecrest, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Mr. Gartz was born May 25, 1931 in Monroe County, New York to the late John and Mildred Chetterton Gartz. He was a US Navy veteran who served in the Korean War, and a retired electrician. Richard was a man that loved his country, his family and was our anchor. He knew no stranger and lived his life to the fullest. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Ruth Gartz who died in 2001.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene Phoebus Turner; daughters, Donna Frazier and husband Jim, Denise Lindsey and husband Bill; sons, Tom Gartz and wife Cori, and Richard Gartz and wife Martha; sister, Madeline Hazlett; and six grandchildren, Ashley and Heather Frazier, Krystina Ellershaw, and David, Tommy and Brittany Gartz.

A private memorial service will be held in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain, a Celebration of Life with family and friends will follow at a different location.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Gartz's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
