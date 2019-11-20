|
Richard Howard Burgin
Bar Harbor, ME - Richard Howard Burgin, "Dick", age 84, passed away November 16, 2019, with his caring wife, Barbara, at his side. For the past two years, Dick has been a resident at Birch Bay Retirement Village, Bar Harbor, ME. He was the son of the late Helen Fowler and Robert Howard Burgin.
Dick was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, with an MBA from Xavier, and spent much of his adulthood in Cincinnati, as a banker at Central Trust. In 1983, he and his first wife, Marlene, moved to Atlanta, GA, where he worked at First of Atlanta, then Wachovia, until retirement in 1999. He enjoyed volunteering at the Swan House and also at Turner Field, ventures showing his keen appreciation for antiques and the love of baseball. Music, however, was Dick's lifelong enjoyment, particularly classical music. Barbara made sure that music (both recorded and performed live by the staff) was an integral part of his days, always a comfort in his life.
Maine, especially Acadia, had always been a very special place for Dick, and he and his second wife Ellen bought a home in Bass Harbor. They cherished their many spring-to-fall years there, exploring and learning more about the area.
Dick was predeceased by Marlene Burgin and Ellen Burgin. Survivors include his wife, Barbara McCrum Burgin of Bass Harbor; brother Robert Burgin and wife Glenda of Asheville, NC; niece Carrie Burgin and husband Kevin Miller of Asheville, NC; nephew Andrew Burgin and wife Ginny of Charlotte, NC; and grandnephews Everett, Walker, and Alexander Burgin of Charlotte, NC.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Birch Bay and Hospice for their compassionate care for Dick, during these last years of declining health. There will be a private service with Dick's immediate family in Maine and a Ceremony of his Life later in the spring in North Carolina.
Contributions in Dicks memory may be made to Island Connections, 93 Cottage Street, Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or Birch Bay Village, checks made out to BBV Christmas Fund, memo "gifts for employees", 25 Village Inn Rd., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019