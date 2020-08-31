Richard James Lunsford III
Asheville - Richard James Lunsford III, 57, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Lunsford was born March 29, 1963, in Asheville, to Shelby Jean Jones Lunsford and Richard James Lunsford II.
Richard attended Erwin High School and worked as a Instrument Technician. As a talented musician, singer, and songwriter, he belonged to several Contemporary Christian bands: Signet, Alpha and Omega, and the Already Free Band. His love of music followed him throughout his journey, and he recently rediscovered his relationship to music. Rick was known for his desire to help those he loved and felt most at peace and connected when he was loving his daughter and family through service and acts of kindness. Service was his love language. All those who were touched by Rick's love and kindness hold these memories close to their hearts.
He is survived by his daughter Amista Lemke; three grandchildren, Aviana, Louisa, and Joelle; wife Susan Lunsford;sister Patti Cassida and brother Kevin Lunsford.
A Celebration of Life will be on September 6th at 3:00 at Cedar Hill Freewill Baptist on Johnston School Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Go Fund Me on Facebook.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
