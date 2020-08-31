Richard Jones
Asheville - Richard Kenneth Jones, 84, of 58 Clinton Avenue, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Stone Creek Health & Rehabilitation.
A native of Buncombe County, he retired as an inspector for Ford Motor Company.
Mr. Jones was a son of the late Jeter and Azalee Smith Jones.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with Rev. Roger Boone officiating.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the family.
