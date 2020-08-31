1/
Richard Jones
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Jones

Asheville - Richard Kenneth Jones, 84, of 58 Clinton Avenue, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Stone Creek Health & Rehabilitation.

A native of Buncombe County, he retired as an inspector for Ford Motor Company.

Mr. Jones was a son of the late Jeter and Azalee Smith Jones.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with Rev. Roger Boone officiating.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To sign Mr. Jones' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
