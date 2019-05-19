Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Teagues Chapel United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Teagues Chapel United Methodist Church
Richard "Rick" Lance


1956 - 2019
Richard "Rick" Lance Obituary
Richard "Rick" Lance

Marshall - Richard "Rick" Lance, 63, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Rick was born in Charlotte, NC on March 25, 1956 to Marvin and Mary Dillingham Lance. He was the creator of the "Lance Gamma", a customized version of the 1986 Suzuki RG500 Gamma motorcycle, and became world renowned for his expertise in the mechanics, parts fabrications and restorations for the motorcycle. He was also proud to be a part of the Community Children's Outreach; an organization serving school aged children in Madison County, supplying them with needed items, giving it the slogan "Madison Kids Matter" as well as their logo. Rick regularly attended Teagues Chapel United Methodist Church for over 6 years.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Forrest Lance.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Dillingham Sanders of CA; sister, Katherine Lance of CA; brother, Zachary Sanders (Shirin) of CA; sister, Laura Sanders of TX; nephews Kian Sanders of TX and Ivan Sanders of CA and niece, Ava Sanders of CA.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Teagues Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Ms. Wyllene Skipper officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Children's Outreach, PO Box 516, Leicester, NC 28748.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019
