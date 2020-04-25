Services
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory
Richard Landreth Obituary
Richard Landreth

Brevard - Brevard - Richard Landreth, a lifelong resident of Transylvania county, went to be with his loving Savior on April 23, 2020 at the age of 92.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eula Gray Landreth, and all his brothers and sisters.

Richard was employed as a supervisor at Ecusta for many years. He was also an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years

Survivors include his daughter, Crela McElrath and husband Rob of Taylors SC, son, Marc and wife Karen of Horseshoe, NC and son, Tim and wife Jewell of Thomasville NC, grandsons Brandon, Jesse, Marc II, Josh, Jose, and John along with eight great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 2pm, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
