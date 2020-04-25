|
Richard Landreth
Brevard - Brevard - Richard Landreth, a lifelong resident of Transylvania county, went to be with his loving Savior on April 23, 2020 at the age of 92.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eula Gray Landreth, and all his brothers and sisters.
Richard was employed as a supervisor at Ecusta for many years. He was also an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years
Survivors include his daughter, Crela McElrath and husband Rob of Taylors SC, son, Marc and wife Karen of Horseshoe, NC and son, Tim and wife Jewell of Thomasville NC, grandsons Brandon, Jesse, Marc II, Josh, Jose, and John along with eight great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 2pm, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020