Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee "Gabby" Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee "Gabby" Hayes Obituary
Richard Lee "Gabby" Hayes

Ashevile, NC - Richard Lee Hayes, 75, of Asheville, NC passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the John F Keever Jr, Solace Center in Asheville.

A native of Buncombe County, Richard was born to the late Horace E. Hayes and Rose Lee Henderson Hayes. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hayes; son, Michael L. Hayes; and brother, James Estel Hayes. Richard worked for CTS of Asheville for many years and retired from AB Tech.

Surviving Richard is his son, Horace Clifton Hayes (Sherry) of Asheville, NC; daughter, Rose Luann Meade (Barry), of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and close friend, Rev. Enoch Ball Jr.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Care of WNC, PA, PO Box 695, Asheville, NC 28802.

"It is your quarter, waste it."

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now