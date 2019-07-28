|
Richard Lee "Gabby" Hayes
Ashevile, NC - Richard Lee Hayes, 75, of Asheville, NC passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the John F Keever Jr, Solace Center in Asheville.
A native of Buncombe County, Richard was born to the late Horace E. Hayes and Rose Lee Henderson Hayes. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hayes; son, Michael L. Hayes; and brother, James Estel Hayes. Richard worked for CTS of Asheville for many years and retired from AB Tech.
Surviving Richard is his son, Horace Clifton Hayes (Sherry) of Asheville, NC; daughter, Rose Luann Meade (Barry), of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and close friend, Rev. Enoch Ball Jr.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Care of WNC, PA, PO Box 695, Asheville, NC 28802.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 28, 2019