Dr. Richard Lionel Rogers, Sr. died September 10, 2020, in Smithfield, NC at age 87. The son of Justine Frances Harris Rogers and Dr. Colonel Hoyt Rogers, Rich was born in Temple, Texas on April 14, 1933.



Rich grew up on a tobacco farm in Hartsville, SC. A gifted student with a photographic memory, Rich finished Hartsville High School a year early and completed his undergraduate degree in three years at Clemson University. He was accepted into Duke University School of Medicine at age 20. Upon graduation from Duke in 1957, Rich joined the US Navy. He completed his internship at Naval Hospital Pensacola, where he was a Flight Surgeon at Saufley Field. He continued his service as a Pediatric Resident at Naval Hospital Portsmouth and then at Camp LeJeune, earning the rank of Lt. Commander before his honorable discharge in 1965.



Rich began his pediatric practice in Asheville, NC where he co-founded Asheville Pediatric Associates. He continued the practice of medicine until April of this year. Rich was a tireless worker, masterful at diagnosis and treatment with a bedside manner that was always warm and comforting.



Rich was a man of deep and abiding faith. He spent time every day studying his bible and praying for the needs of others.



Rich is survived by nine of his children, Richard L. Rogers, Jr. (Page), William H. Rogers (Laura), Lisa R. Parker (Lee), Timothy P. Rogers (Lucy), Joseph M. Rogers (Tina), Laura R. Donahue (Chris), Michael L. Rogers (Robin), Samuel T. Rogers and Andrea R. Rogers, 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Betty Ann Adams Rogers, with whom he shared the love of their children. They were grateful for the time they could spend in conversation at the end of his life. Rich was preceded in death by his brother James H. Rogers, beloved son Rusty Rogers and cherished granddaughter Polly M. Rogers.



