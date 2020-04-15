|
|
Reverend Richard Price
Asheville - Reverend Richard Elwyn, Jr. Price, age 94, of Asheville, NC, passed away on March 22, 2020 at his residence.
Rev. Price was born on January 1, 1926 in Florence, Alabama, to the late Richard Elwyn Price, Sr. and Beulah May D'Olive.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and he was a Baptist minister before he retired. After Reverend Price retired, he became an Episcopal Minister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ellen Honts Price; sons, David Price and wife Blanca of Boston, MA and William Price and wife Holly of Durham, NC; a sister, Cecile Alexander and husband Mark of Waco, TX; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
On Saturday, April 4,2020, Reverend Price was laid to rest in the Memorial Gardens at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Asheville.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Reverend Price will be announced and held at a later date.
The Price family respectfully requests memorials be made to: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte St., Asheville, NC 28801.
Asheville Mortuary Services are honored to be assisting the Price family with arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020