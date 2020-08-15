1/2
Richard Robey Ford
Richard Robey Ford

Asheville - Rick Robey Ford went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at UNC Cancer Hospital, Chapel Hill, after a valiant effort using chemotherapy to battle sudden onset of Leukemia.

Rick Ford was born to Maxine R and Edward S Ford on August 19, 1945, in Spokane, WA.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Gwenn Marie Ford; two sons, Ryan Daniel Ford and his wife Angela Ford of Moncure, Scott Everett Ford of Asheville and daughter Laurie Elizabeth Ford of Charlotte. Rick was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Lucas Bradley Ford and Elise Marie Ford. He is also survived by brother Jeffry G Ford of Little Canada, MN and several nieces and nephews.

Rick was an entrepreneur and founded DigiTech International which he sold to Chamberlain Company after two decades of growing it into a thriving and profitable international business venture. He enjoyed coaching his son's BMX bike team and soccer teams. Rick had a life long passions for playing golf and deep-sea fishing. Sharing time with his family was always his greatest joy. He will be missed so very much but his life will be remembered and live on in the hearts of friends, colleagues and family who cherished him.

An outdoor garden service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Haiku I Do, 26 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville. Due to Covid-19, all protocols and mandates are requested, including masks.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to do so for St. Jude's Hospital at St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or contributions to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20, 2020.
