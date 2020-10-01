Richard Snow Farrow



Asheville - Richard Snow Farrow passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina at the age of 95.



Richard is survived by his cousin, John Joyner Snow, Jr of Murphy, NC and wife Sheila and their children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Russell Farrow and Maisie Frances Snow Farrow and special family members Laura Frances Snow Lagos and Nancy Carol Joyner.



Richard was born on April 5th, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio. His undergraduate degree was from Harvard University. He received his Law Degree from Harvard Law School. Richard was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Most of his career he practiced law in New York City with the law firm of Mudge Rose Guthrie Alexander & Ferdon. Upon his retirement Richard enjoyed living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina before moving to the Deerfield Retirement Community in Asheville, North Carolina.



Richard was known as a Renaissance Man. He collected fine art, books on all subjects and musical instruments. He was a lover of knowledge and never stopped reading and learning new things. He was very fond of poetry and wrote many poems of his own. Richard loved to spend time with his extended family during holidays and vacations. He was of the Episcopalian Faith and studied the Bible extensively.



A private family funeral is scheduled for Sunday, October 3rd, 2020. Reverend Wil Posey will officiate the ceremony. Richard will be laid to rest at The Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Dobson, North Carolina.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store