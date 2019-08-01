|
|
Richard T. Freck
Thomasville, GA - Richard T. Freck, 88 of Thomasville, GA, Legacy at Village at Plantation Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Richard served as Sergeant in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He enjoyed his career at General Telephone in St. Petersburg, FL and retired after 30 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Reed Freck, his daughter Crystal (Kim) Freck Hansen, his son Michael T. Freck, Sr. and his grandchildren Kyle Hansen, Michael T. Freck, Jr., Ashley Padgett and Tyler Padgett. He is also survived by his three siblings Randy Freck, David Freck and Marlene Graham.
Services for Mr. Freck will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home followed by a graveside service with military honors at Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019