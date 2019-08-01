Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Green Hills Cemetery
25 New Leicester Hwy
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Freck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Freck


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Freck Obituary
Richard T. Freck

Thomasville, GA - Richard T. Freck, 88 of Thomasville, GA, Legacy at Village at Plantation Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Richard served as Sergeant in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He enjoyed his career at General Telephone in St. Petersburg, FL and retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Reed Freck, his daughter Crystal (Kim) Freck Hansen, his son Michael T. Freck, Sr. and his grandchildren Kyle Hansen, Michael T. Freck, Jr., Ashley Padgett and Tyler Padgett. He is also survived by his three siblings Randy Freck, David Freck and Marlene Graham.

Services for Mr. Freck will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home followed by a graveside service with military honors at Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now