Richard William Griffin
Weaverville - Richard William Griffin, 87, of Weaverville, NC Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Chandler Griffin, their two sons, Scott Griffin and wife Clara, Ron Griffin and wife Stephanie, He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Brandon Griffin and wife Holly, Reid Griffin, Whitney Griffin Craig and husband Ryan, Ashley Griffin, and Todd Griffin, and his beloved great granddaughter, Lyxi Craig. Grande Loved his family, his church, camping, the baseball field, coffee, and his dog Molly. He was an avid supporter of North Buncombe Athletics and was considered a pillar in the Weaverville Community.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00-4:00, at Locust Grove Baptist Church 305 Locust Grove Road, Weaverville, NC. A Memorial Service will follow immediately after.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020