Richard WoodrowHenderson County - Richard Woodrow of Henderson County, beloved husband of the late Alison Woodrow, passed away on July 19, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 55. He had a great love of animals and spent many hours as a volunteer with Charlie's Angels animal rescue. He was loved by many and will surely be missed by all. Condolences can be made to the family at http://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com