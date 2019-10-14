|
Ricky P. Brockwell, Sr.
Ricky P. Brockwell, Sr., 60, born 5/22/1959 passed away unexpectedly 10/1/2019, he was a native of Asheville, NC.
He is preceded in death by his father, Grady P. Brockwell and mother, Marie Crigger Brockwell. He is survived by his two sons, Ricky Brockwell, Jr. (Heather) and grandson Landon and Brian Brockwell and grandson Elijah, as well as a brother, Michael Brockwell; two sisters, Sharon Norton and Cindy Brockwell; niece Samantha Justice and nephew, Joshua Norton.
There will be a Memorial Service at Gods Filling Station 370 N. Louisiana Avenue Suite G1 in West Asheville on Friday, October 18th, at 7 PM. Pastor Steve Brockwell will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019