Rita Roberts Cooper
Asheville - Rita Roberts Cooper, 72, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Cooper was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and she was preceded in death by a son David Cooper, and her brother John Roberts.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville.
She is survived by a son Dave Cooper and his wife Cindy.
There will be a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Patton Avenue Chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Revs. Allen Rash and Doug Guy Officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019